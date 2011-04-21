Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Car Fire on Hollister Avenue in Goleta Believed to Be Arson

Investigators say the vehicle appeared to have been stolen and then abandoned

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | April 21, 2011 | 6:43 p.m.

A vehicle was destroyed by fire early Thursday in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded shortly after 4 a.m. with four engines and a battalion chief to a report of a residential structure fire, according to department spokesman Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters found a vehicle on fire within close proximity to an apartment building, which was temporarily evacuated.

The interior of the vehicle was engulfed in fire, according to Sadecki. There were no injuries or other property loss.

He said the vehicle appeared to have been stolen from a residence, abandoned and set on fire at a private parking lot.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was most likely arson. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s and fire investigators are working to find suspects.

