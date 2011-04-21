Community Action Commission Honors ‘Champions’ for Service, Advocacy

More than 180 people attended the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on April 14 at Hotel Corque in Solvang, benefiting the agency’s Healthy Senior Lunch Program.

Honored as Community Action Champions were Judge Denise de Bellefeuille, Judge James Herman, Al Walker of Lompoc and Guadalupe School Superintendent Hugo Lara.

Champions are selected for their exceptional commitment to the community and advocacy on behalf of those who are most vulnerable. The selection process occurred over several months and included elected officials, community representatives and the CAC Board of Directors.

CAC’s countywide Healthy Senior Lunch program serves more than 2,000 seniors annually, helping them live independently for as long as possible. Hot, nutritious lunches are served at senior and community centers and delivered to homebound seniors. The program is a collaboration of cities and community agencies, and provides not only meals, but the daily social contact seniors need so much.

Guests included county Supervisors Doreen Farr, Joni Gray and Janet Wolf; CAC board member and Santa Barbara Councilman Grant House; CAC board member and Santa Maria Councilman Mike Cordero; CAC board member and Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves; CAC board member Michael Johnson; past CAC champion and Goleta Councilman Michael Bennett; Lompoc Councilwoman Ashley Costa; Guadalupe Councilman Ariston Julian; county Sheriff Bill Brown; and Superior Court Judge Art Garcia.

Bennett, Brown and Garcia are all past champions. Also in attendance were county Chief Probation Officer Patricia Stewart, Santa Barbara City Administrator James Armstrong and past champions Dr. Dennis Shepard, Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone and Susan Warnstrom, executive assistant to Supervisor Gray and CAC board member.

Guests also represented many community agencies, including First 5 Santa Barbara County, Good Samaritan Services, the Legal Aid Foundation, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and a high-spirited contingent from the Lompoc Rotary Club.

Primary sponsors of the event were Wells Fargo Bank, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Santa Maria Pacific, BB&H Benefit Designs, Sysco, CAC board President Gayle Pratt and David Pratt, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, George Aranis of Service Master, Toyota of Santa Barbara, Anne and Michael Towbes, Union Plaza Corporation and the Rotary Club of Santa Maria.

The Community Action Commission is happy to visit your church, agency, business or meeting to talk about Healthy Senior Lunch. Call David Krier at 805.964.8857 x115. Click here to learn more about the agency’s many programs.

Since 1967, the Community Action Commission has been dedicated to helping low-income people of all ages to achieve self-sufficiency, independence and inclusion as valuable members of the community. CAC served more than 12,000 individuals and families last year.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.