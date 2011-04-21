Local Little Leagues Teaming Up to Help Injured Fan, Father

Fundraiser car washes on April 30 in Goleta will benefit the Bryan Stow Fund

Dos Pueblos Little League and Goleta Valley South Little League are teaming up to support Bryan Stow, a 42-year-old paramedic, father of two — a 12-year-old and 8-year-old daughter — and San Francisco Giants fan who was severely beaten at the L.A. Dodgers’ home-opener.

Stow sustained massive head injuries after being punched and kicked repeatedly in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium on March 31 presumably because he was wearing Giants attire.

He remains in a medically induced coma at USC Medical Center after suffering repeated seizures and showing signs of brain damage.

Dos Pueblos Little League will hold a benefit car wash from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Mobil gas station at 49 Glen Annie Road in Goleta, and GVSLL will be at the Living Faith Center, 4597 Hollister Ave.

“We hope to show community support while teaching the kids and showing the public that it’s only a game and it doesn’t matter who you play for or are a fan of,” organizer and DPLL board member Barbara Marlett said.

A $10 donation is suggested. All proceeds will help defray Stow’s health-care costs. Those unable to attend the fundraiser car wash but who wish to donate can click here or mail a check, payable to the Bryan Stow Fund, to The Bryan Stow Fund, SF Police Credit Union, c/o San Mateo Branch, 1495 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402.

Tickets are also available at Girsh Park during all DPLL baseball games.

For more information, contact Marlett at 805.451.4326 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Kristin Quezada at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Craig is a publicist for Dos Pueblos Little League. Kristin Quezada is the special events coordinator for Goleta Valley South Little League.