Orfalea Foundations Appoints Strategic Partnerships Director

Barbara Andersen was previously director of the Orfalea Fund's Aware & Prepare Initiative

The Orfalea Foundations announces the appointment of Barbara Andersen as strategic partnerships director.

Before taking on this position, Andersen was the Orfalea Fund’s Aware & Prepare Initiative director as a consultant with James Lee Witt Associates, an international emergency preparedness and crisis management consulting firm.

“Barbara’s competency adds incredible depth to our team in developing partnerships and community investments,” Orfalea Foundations President Lois Mitchell.

Before her work in emergency and business continuity planning for private, public and nonprofit sector clients, Andersen was involved with government and foundation relations for an academic-based research institute, as well as a federal commission.

Andersen has lived and worked in Santa Barbara for three years.

She received her MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York.

— Nate Rogers is the communications manager for the Orfalea Foundations.