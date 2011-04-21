Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Francisco De la Mora

High school junior thanks his parents and teachers, who 'never gave up on me'

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Francisco De la Mora as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for April.

De la Mora was nominated by his teacher, Cory Adam, who said he has watched De la Mora mature and become an outgoing, intelligent young man who likes the subject of history.

De la Mora is a junior and will complete his senior year at Santa Barbara High School. He thanked his parents and teachers, who “never gave up on me.”

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque is given to each student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents.

