The Fund for Santa Barbara Honors Winners of Prius Hypermileage Challenge

Tim Johnson, Carol Schwywzer and Mignon Bradley achieve the best mpg during two weeks of city driving

By Katrina Sill for The Fund for Santa Barbara | April 21, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

Titled in honor of the environmentally progressive leadership of former City Councilman Roger Horton, The Fund for Santa Barbara launched the Roger Horton Prius Hypermileage Challenge as a fundraiser for its Clean/Green Energy Fund, supporting churches and nonprofits in their search for energy-efficient technology and practices.

The challenge, sponsored by Toyota of Santa Barbara, brought Prius owners together with detailed, instructive tips on how to achieve the best mileage per gallon for their hybrid automobiles.

Participants then chose to enroll in one of two challenges to test their new energy-saving capabilities: Open Road Challenge — test drive to Buellton, and the City Course Challenge — two weeks of usual city driving.

After measuring and verifying the MPG results of each participant, the Prius Hypermileage Challenge team named the top three winners based on fuel efficiency in each challenge and presented them with “blatantly reused” trophies at the Community Environmental Council’s Earth Day Festival, along with a check for $4,000 from the fundraiser to The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Clean/Green Energy Fund.

Tim Johnson won first place in the City Course Challenge with 46 mpg, Carol Schwywzer came in second with 43 mpg and Mignon Bradley placed third with 42 mpg.

Seven people participated in the Open Road Challenge to Buellton, and recycled trophies were given to the three drivers with the best mileage: first place — Mary Ann Foley, 2005 Prius, 55.2 miles per gallon; second place — Colin Jones, 2005 Prius, 50.9 mpg; third place — Don Bushnell, 2009 Prius, 47.8 mpg.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.

