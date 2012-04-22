Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Afrobeat Lives On with Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Fela's son and former band bring some of the best grooves on the planet to UCSB's Campbell Hall

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 22, 2012 | 12:21 a.m.

During the Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 performance at Campbell Hall on Monday night, a definite highlight of this year’s UCSB Arts & Lectures series, Seun (pronounced “Shay-oon”) proudly declared that we were seeing an “African band playing African music from Africa.”

The music was Afrobeat, a rhythm-heavy mix of James Brown-style funk, jazz, Cuban and traditional West African music, featuring call-and-response vocals that are mostly about political topics. The primary architect of Afrobeat was Seun’s legendary father, Fela Kuti, who died in 1997 after releasing dozens of albums, most of which I’m happy to say are in my own personal collection.

In fact, the band Egypt 80 was Fela’s last band and has been playing together with Seun for 16 years, giving a continuity that strongly connects Seun’s music with that of his father. And what a band it is! There were up to 15 people onstage, mixing electric guitar, bass, keyboards, horns, drums and percussion to give some of the best grooves on the planet.

A special mention goes out to the two gorgeous singers/dancers in blue facepaint and colorful outfits and adornments. Musically, they provided the response in the call-and-response vocals, but they also danced with amazing energy to the music, shaking their derrieres in ways that have to be seen to be believed.

Of course, the true star of the evening was Seun, who has inherited his father’s musical talent and charisma, and has an animated delivery that clearly made him the coolest person in the room. Like his father, Seun plays a mean saxophone, and sings in Pidgin English about injustices in his home country Nigeria (“Mr. Big Thief” decries the actions of Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and “Rise” sings of rising up against oil companies, diamond companies and Halliburton, among others) and marijuana (in “The Cool Leaf” he asked, “uranium and plutonium is OK, but marijuana?”).

Iyabo Folashade Adeniran and Yetunde Sophia George Ademiluyi sang background vocals and wowed the audience with their dancing at the Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 show.
Iyabo Folashade Adeniran and Yetunde Sophia George Ademiluyi sang background vocals and wowed the audience with their dancing at the Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 show. (L. Paul Mann photo)

The crowd’s response was a bit subdued, probably due to the fact that Campbell Hall is full of comfortable seats. At first, the only dancers in the audience were along the far aisles. But, eventually, everyone did rise, goaded by Seun telling how he missed seeing Tupac Shakur’s hologram appearance at Coachella, where Seun had just played, to make it to UCSB — “I missed that s*** to be here tonight.”

For the encore, Seun’s shirt was off — the tattoo on his back fittingly says “Fela Lives” — and a number of enthusiasts from the crowd climbed onstage to groove along with “Mosquito Song.” Seun dubbed them the New Afrobeat Orchestra. There can be no doubt — Afrobeat, and the spirit of Fela Kuti, lives on with Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 