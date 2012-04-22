Santa Barbara Genealogy Sleuths Search for Lost Ancestors

Armed with metaphorical and real magnifying glasses, local genealogists will let their inner detective loose Saturday at the Annual Spring Genealogy Seminar. Titled “Solve Your Genealogy Mysteries — Think Like a Detective,” this seminar is geared to beginners and expert sleuths alike, and promises to help researchers discover and organize the hidden clues and evidence hiding in their family trees.

This year’s Annual Spring Seminar takes place Saturday, April 28, at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m.

Michael John Neill, nationally known lecturer and the creator of “Casefile Clues,” will be presenting four mystery-solving topics to enhance your investigating skills, including:

» Elementary My Dear Watson — Problem solving for Genealogists utilizing George Polya’s problem-solving process.

» Cold Case File — Learn how to deal with hitting the “brick wall.”

» The Unwritten Laws — Learn how to view the unwritten reasons underlying the existence of many commonly used documents.

» Using the Crime Board — How to organize your genealogy searches CSI-style.

An additional track focusing on beginning genealogy is also available, including:

» The Investigation Starts Here and Data Detectives — Beginning Computer Knowledge for Genealogists

Cost for this fun and exciting seminar is only $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. A gourmet, boxed lunch is available for $10, provided by the renowned SBCC Culinary Department.

Click here to register online, and click the red “Seminar” button.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to participate in this wonderful seminar.

Click here for a complete calendar of genealogical events. Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.