Rep. Lois Capps: Channel Islands National Park to Get Energy-Efficiency Funds

Smart Energy Money Coming to National Park

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced this week that $372,000 will be made available to the U.S. Park Service for making smart energy investments in Channel Islands National Park. The funding will be used to install a 10-kilowatt solar array at park headquarters, retrofit windows to make them more energy efficient and replace failing windows at the Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura.

“This is good news for Channel Islands and taxpayers alike,” Capps said in a statement. “This funding will continue to encourage job creation in the critically important alternative-energy and energy-efficiency fields. In addition, by reducing the park’s energy costs, these investments will pay benefits for years to come.”

The funding for the investments is being made through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which Congress passed in February as part of its effort to jumpstart the economy. Through the initiative, the National Park Service will invest $750 million in nearly 800 projects throughout the country.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.