Economic Outlook for Santa Barbara County Topic of Thursday Forum

Annual presentation includes experts on the state of the economy in California, and on the Central Coast

The 2009 Economic Outlook for Santa Barbara County will be presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project Thursday, April 23, at the Granada Theatre.

The speaking part of the program begins at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 11 a.m. Dan Walters, a syndicated columnist whose work appears in 50 newspapers across California, will give the “State of the State” presentation; Joel Kotkin, author and expert on global urban political and social trends, will present “Can California Come Back?”; Kirk Lesh, real estate economist, will discuss “Real Estate Outlook for 2009,” and Bill Watkins, Ph.D, executive direction of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and a former research economist at the Federal Reserve in Washington, will present “Santa Barbara County Economic Review and Forecast.’‘

The Granada is located at 1216 State St., and is a new location for the project, according to organizers. Registration for the event opens at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The cost for Thursday’s presentation is $175. For more information, call 805.893.5159, or email [email protected]

A similar presentation, the North Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook Seminar – 2009, will take place Friday, May 8, at Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria. The cost for that event is $60 or $75 after Friday, April 24. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the program will begin at 8 a.m.