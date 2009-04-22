Funnyman Carlos Mencia Returns to Chumash Casino June 11

Popular comedian has knack for perception and laughs with use of controversial subjects

Carlos Mencia will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom with his hilarious brand of edgy humor for two shows on Thursday, June 11.

As one of today’s most popular comedians, Mencia has the rare ability of insightful perception and precise delivery when tackling controversial subjects. He became a regular fixing in living rooms across American after the July 2005 debut of his popular TV series “Mind of Mencia,” one of Comedy Central‘s strongest shows in history.

Born in Honduras and raised in East Los Angeles, Mencia went to college briefly and majored in engineering, but left to pursue a career in comedy after making a name for himself during at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Show times June 11 are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and range in price from $25 to $75.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18 and older venue. Tickets for all events are available by visiting the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or by visiting the website at www.chumashcasino.com or by calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.