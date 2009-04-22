Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:25 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Council Reexamines Building Intensity Standards

General Plan's floor area ratios, building heights are shifted to zoning ordinance

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 22, 2009 | 1:44 a.m.

The Goleta City Council took on more revisions to the General Plan on Tuesday, tackling the issue of building intensity standards and their role in the city’s master development blueprint.

By the end of the evening, the council had voted to shift several General Plan standards, like floor area ratios and building heights, to the city’s yet to be updated zoning ordinance. According to Steve Chase, the city’s planning and environmental services director, such standards are more suited to the zoning ordinance where staff and developers can work out suitable solutions for projects according to each particular site.

“There is no cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all solution to development in this city,” Chase told Noozhawk. Goleta, with its network of creeks and sensitive habitats, leans toward strong environmental standards, he said, but also some of the toughest building constraints. Regulations governing the content of general plans are at best vague, according to Chase, allowing cities to determine much of their own building standards.

“The issue is whether in our toolbox we should keep those rules in the zoning ordinance, where there is flexibility or keep them in the General Plan where there is rigidity,” he said.

Floor area ratios, for instance, or the proportion of a building’s footprint relative to its site, were a favorite tool of the city’s early planning agency to evaluate proposed projects. As planning staff pointed out during their presentation, however, reliance on FARs can still lead to out-of-scale projects. Many of the buildings already existing in Goleta do not meet the FAR prescribed by the General Plan, including the building that houses City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

Meanwhile, the council also moved to change the 25-foot height limit policy the General Plan has for community commercial land designations to comport with the zoning ordinance’s 35-foot height limit for buildings within those areas, and to strengthen the standards for “good cause findings” — that is, a finding that would give a developer relief from the standards, if indeed there were good reasons to exceed limits or not meet standards.

Still, there were those skeptical of the increased flexibility proposed by staff.

“Please also note that projects like the Bacara condos are exactly the kind of project that will take full advantage of the removal of FARs, much to their benefit, but not to the benefit of the residents of the city,” said Barbara Massey, speaking on behalf of the local chapter of the Citizens Planning Association.

Massey also expressed concerns that the changes in the rules were for the purpose of increased revenue, as opposed to wise land-use planning.

“When the mass of the building is the issue,” said Connie Hannah of the League of Women Voters, “then the FAR can control the size, bulk and scale better than other tools.”

The council, according to Chase, gave conceptual approval to the changes presented by planning staff. The topic will come up again May 19.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

