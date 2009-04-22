The Brothers Warner Remembered at RFB&D’s Record-A-Thon

On the second day of the Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s 14th Annual Record-A-Thon, the nonprofit organization hosted author Cass Warner and actors Darryl Hickman and Efrem Zimbalist Jr., who read from Warner’s book, The Brother’s Warner.

“Many film students who use our audio textbook service are dyslexic,” said Tim Owens, RFB&D’s executive director. “So we are pleased to be able to add this insightful book about these motion picture icons to our library.”

Before reading from The Brother’s Warner, Warner sat with Hickman and Zimbalist to share stories of Harry Warner, the founders of Warner Bros. Studios. (Warner is Harry’s granddaughter.) She told the group that she had spent “half her life working on this project,” which includes the book and a documentary film that premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year. (Zimbalist appeared in the documentary.)

Asked what endears her to her grandfather, Warner responded, “A similar purpose. When Warner Bros. created its studios, their purpose was to use film to educate, entertain and enlighten.” She is carrying forth with that purpose through her own production company, The Warners’ Sisters.

Zimbalist was under contract with Warner Bros. for a total of 16 years. He is well-known for his long-running TV series 77 Sunset Strip and The FBI. Zimbalist surprised the audience by saying he was more interested in a career in film, rather than television. He told a story about Jack Warner pulling him aside one day to say “I have a television show for you to do.” Zimbalist responded, “No I’m not. I’m doing motion pictures.” Warner retorted, “Yes you are” and pointed to the small print in Zimbalist’s contract that said he will do films or television “as assigned.” Well, the rest is history.

Meanwhile, Zimbalist made the observation that many of the old-time Hollywood moguls — including the Cohns, Warners, Mayers and Goldmans — came from impoverished circumstances and were largely illiterate.

“They got into the fur and garment businesses, and then saw opportunities to invest in nickelodeons,” Zimbalist said. “The point is that these men set the standard for how Americans would be seen and how they would behave. These outsiders shaped our culture and our identity.”

Hickman started out as a child actor in Hollywood and now lives in Montecito. He appeared in such films as The Grapes of Wrath” (1940), Men of Boys Town (1941), The Human Comedy (1943) and The Happy Years (1950).

On Wednesday, author Stephen J. Cannell will be reading from his latest mystery novel, On the Grind, while the Santa Barbara Blues Society and some of its best blues musicians gather for a reading of Ted Gioa’s Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters Who Revolutionized American Music.

Thursday and Friday, will see local businesses such as Deckers Outdoors, Horny Toad Apparel, Raytheon and Yardi Systems, and Rotary Club of Santa Barbara participating. Saturday will be the final day of the Record-A-Thon with a closing reception at noon.

To volunteer for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic’s Record-A-Thon, call 805.681.0531.

