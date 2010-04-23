Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fend Off Foul Weather at Tourney

Despite whippy, windy, rainy, cold conditions at Thacher School, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team survived its first-round matches on Thursday in the Ojai Tournament.

Rain delays didn’t hamper the focus and energy of the three players. Sasha Gryaznov, scheduled to play at 9:30 a.m., began his match at 11 a.m. and made quick work of his Rio Mesa opponent, Surya Kumar, with a score of 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Austin Cano and Christian Edstrom took six hours to finish their match, thanks to rain delays and a change of venue. The first set against a top Claremont team, Trevor James and Frank Liu, went quickly at 2-6. In the second set, Cano/Edstrom changed the momentum of the match and regrouped. They followed their shots, varied them, played with aggression and led 5-4, when rain halted the match for 45 minutes.

About 1:30 p.m., Cano and Edstrom fired up and took the set 7-5, and continued their roll into the third set, which had a lot of suspenseful moments. The crisp volleys, service winners and low groundies from both teams kept the rallies long. The score seesawed from 2-0, which became 2-1, then 2-2, 2-3, 3-3, 4-3, 5-3 and “deuce,” when another long rain delay happened.

The team eventually headed to Libbey Park South and waited for a court to open up, and sat until nearly 5 p.m. Cano and Edstrom went on the court with a purpose — to win the set. The points went to “ad out,” then back to “deuce,” then “ad in” and, finally, on a nice volley up the middle by Edstrom, the match was over.

The duo will play a top team from San Luis Obispo at 9 a.m. Friday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.