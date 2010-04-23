Driver Dies in Accident on Highway 154

The woman crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a big rig

A woman died after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a tractor-trailer rig Thursday afternoon on Highway 154 east of Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Officials say the woman was driving eastbound on the highway about 2:30 p.m. when she crossed over into westbound traffic and hit the rig. The driver of the rig was not injured.

It took emergency crews about 20 minutes to remove the victim from the wreckage.

The accident shut down the highway in both directions for about a half-hour.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

