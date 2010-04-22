Jefferson Starship to Headline Benefit Concert at Oreana Winery

The April 30 event to support the Unity Shoppe will kick off the winery's summer concert series

The summer of love returns to Santa Barbara on April 30 at the Oreana Winery in downtown’s Funk Zone.

The winery’s summer concert series kicks off with a powerhouse trio of bands that all appeared at Woodstock, including Jefferson Starship, Quicksilver Messenger Service and Country Joe McDonald.

As with all of the winery’s concerts, Oreana’s wines and organic food will be on hand.

The concert is a benefit for Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe. It provides clothing, food and shelter for South Coast residents who are in need.

Jefferson Starship is a psychedelic rock band best known for the hits “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit,” both of which are listed in Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” Quicksilver Messenger Service is a jam band that has toured extensively for 30 years with the Grateful Dead and David Crosby. Country Joe McDonald is best known for creating the famous anti-war song “One, Two, Three, What Are We Fighting For?” during the Vietnam War.

Admission to the event is $30 and includes a free CD. Tickets are available at the door or in advance on TicketWeb.com. All tickets are general admission. Wines and food are available for purchase by the glass.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will run until 10 p.m.

Oreana Winery is located at 205 Anacapa St., two blocks from the beach and two blocks off State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Christian Garvin is a winemaker at Oreana Winery.