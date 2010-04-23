Juveniles Arrested in Burglary, Sex-Assault Cases

An elderly woman detains a suspect in her home, and a 14-year-old boy is accused of raping his sister

Santa Barbara police officers and detectives handled two significant cases on Wednesday, both involving juvenile suspects.

At 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residence on San Rafael on a call of an elderly female resident detaining a teenager caught snooping inside her residence. Police arrived to find a 67-year-old woman detaining one suspect while the other stood nearby.

The woman reported that while alone in her residence she heard footsteps in the living room. She confronted two 16-year-old males who said they were looking for a friend and mistakenly went to the wrong house. They turned and walked out the front door. Suspecting foul play, the woman went after them and detained one by grabbing him by the arm. She marched him back inside her residence and called 9-1-1. Meanwhile, the other suspect hid a backpack under a neighbor’s bush and nervously paced out front.

Police arrived and questioned the pair, who at first said they mistakenly went to the wrong address. Confronted with inconsistencies, the teen suspects admitted entering the residence with the intent to steal. They said they selected the house “because it looked nice.” They rang the door bell, waited 30 seconds without an answer, tried the doorknob and found it unlocked. Believing no one was home, they entered before being confronted by the resident.

They tried this same thing two other times Thursday. In one case, the door was locked. In the other, when a woman answered the door they gave the same false explanation. Detectives linked the two suspects to a burglary committed on Sunday at a house on La Vista Del Oceano. In that case, suspects entered the unlocked home and took a camcorder, two iPods and cash with a total value of $730.

Police determined the property was at the residence of a 15-year-old accomplice. Officers went there and recovered $700 worth of stolen property.

The trio of suspects was booked at juvenile hall for charges including residential burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

. . .

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an address on Tierra Bella on a call of a sexual assault. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told her father she had been raped by her 14-year-old brother.

Reportedly, the suspect lured his sister into his bedroom, locked the door and demanded that she engage in sexual activity. The girl was fearful because of the suspect’s history of violence and threats of killing her. Police arrested the suspect in the residence and brought him to the police department.

Questioned by detectives, he made statements that supported the allegations. The suspect has a history of threatening behavior. He had previously taken a baseball bat to a car the victim and her mother were sitting in. He hit the car so many times with the bat that it broke. Twice in December 2009, police responded to the residence because the suspect threatened his parents with a knife. As a result, the suspect had been receiving treatment from a therapist for anger issues.

He was booked at Juvenile Hall for sexual assault. The victim remained in the home.

In both cases, the suspects’ names and photos are being withheld because they are juveniles.

— Paul McCaffrey is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.