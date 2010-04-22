Sansum Clinic Welcomes Podiatrist Shohreh Sayani

Dr. Shohreh Sayani has joined the Sansum Clinic’s Podiatry Department.
Sayani is working at the multispecialty clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane.
She received a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a doctor of podiatric medicine degree from the California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland.
She completed post-graduate training at the podiatric surgery residency program at the Doctor’s Hospital of West Covina.
Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area. It has more than 150 affiliated physicians.
— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.