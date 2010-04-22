Restored WWII B17 Bomber Visiting Santa Barbara Airport

Flights and self-guided tours of the aircraft are available through Sunday

A B17 World War II aircraft is visiting the Santa Barbara Airport through Sunday as part of a 60-city “Salute to Veterans” national tour.

One of only 14 B17s still flying this aircraft is an icon of the Allied strategic bombing effort that helped turn the tide during WWII. More than 14,000 American airplanes were lost during the course of the war, yet WWII was won by Allied Air Power.

The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is offering historic flight experiences in its restored B-17G Flying Fortress “Aluminum Overcast.” It will offer flights and ground tours on the aircraft ramp off Cook Place near the FAA Control Tower at the junction of Arnold Place and Cook Place.

Pricing for flights:

» Pre-book: $359 for for EAA members, $399 for nonmembers

» Walk-up: $385 for EAA members, $425 for nonmembers

For flights, click here or call 800.359.6217.

Self-guided ground tours are available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The cost is $5 per adult and $15 per family. Active military personnel and veterans can tour for free.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.