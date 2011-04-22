Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Capitol Steps Bringing Political Satire to Lobero

The troupe, celebrating 30 years, will perform in Santa Barbara on Thursday

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | April 22, 2011 | 12:41 p.m.

Get ready for hilarious political comedy from the troupe that put the “mock” in “democracy” as Lobero Live presents the Capitol Steps at 8 p.m. April 28.

No one in the headlines is safe from the side-splitting satire of the Capitol Steps, the only group in Washington attempting to be funnier than Congress. This troupe of former congressional staffers travels the country satirizing the very people and places that once employed them.

Now in its 30th year, the Capitol Steps continue to tour the United States presenting their unique brand of witty partisan mockery directly to their constituents.

The Capitol Step’s latest album, Desperate Housemembers, has just been released. Featuring John Boehner and his new Republican majority, a bevy of dispirited Democrats, and a cast of international stars including Hosni Mubarak, Silvio Berlusconi and Muammar Gaddafi, and taking aim at Charlie Sheen, immigration, health care, the budget, partisan politics, unfaithful politicians, and the Tea Party.

With musical political satire poking fun at all sides of the issues, it’s the one new thing in Washington sure to earn bipartisan support.

Tickets for Capitol Steps are available now at Lobero.com and through the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761. Prices are $28 and $38, with a limited number of patron tickets available at $103. All prices include facility fee. All patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 