Capitol Steps Bringing Political Satire to Lobero

Get ready for hilarious political comedy from the troupe that put the “mock” in “democracy” as Lobero Live presents the Capitol Steps at 8 p.m. April 28.

No one in the headlines is safe from the side-splitting satire of the Capitol Steps, the only group in Washington attempting to be funnier than Congress. This troupe of former congressional staffers travels the country satirizing the very people and places that once employed them.

Now in its 30th year, the Capitol Steps continue to tour the United States presenting their unique brand of witty partisan mockery directly to their constituents.

The Capitol Step’s latest album, Desperate Housemembers, has just been released. Featuring John Boehner and his new Republican majority, a bevy of dispirited Democrats, and a cast of international stars including Hosni Mubarak, Silvio Berlusconi and Muammar Gaddafi, and taking aim at Charlie Sheen, immigration, health care, the budget, partisan politics, unfaithful politicians, and the Tea Party.

With musical political satire poking fun at all sides of the issues, it’s the one new thing in Washington sure to earn bipartisan support.

Tickets for Capitol Steps are available now at Lobero.com and through the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761. Prices are $28 and $38, with a limited number of patron tickets available at $103. All prices include facility fee. All patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.