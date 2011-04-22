Free Methodist Church to Hold Easter Sunrise Service

He is risen! He is risen indeed!

One of the most meaningful things to do on Easter is to go to a Sunrise Service. This Sunday, April 24, Free Methodist Church will gather with friends and neighbors at the far end of Leadbetter Beach.

Everyone is invited at 6 a.m. for worship, Scripture readings and a short homily by Pastor Denny Wayman. Afterward, we will enjoy a light breakfast together.

Sunrise Service often becomes a beloved tradition of children, and we welcome even very small children to join us at the beach with their families. Dress casually and in warm clothes. Bring a blanket, a beach chair and a friend.

Easter services will be held at the church, 1435 Cliff Drive, after the Sunrise Service at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. All are welcome!

Join us to watch the sunrise as we celebrate the resurrected Lord.

— Danielle Garcia is the associate pastor of administration for Free Methodist Church.