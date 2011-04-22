Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Lobero to Host ‘An Evening with David Lindley’

The multi-instrumentalist will perform Saturday as part of the Sings Like Hell series

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 22, 2011 | 6:42 p.m.

The Sings Like Hell’s series No. 29 roars onward with “An Evening with David Lindley” at 8 p.m. Saturday on stage at the Lobero Theatre.

David Lindley
David Lindley (Andrzej Pilarczyk photo)

It’s unclear whether Lindley will have other musicians on stage with him, but if any musician alive qualifies for the name “one-man-band,” it is this versatile wizard.

If the Grammys had a category that was the equivalent of the Oscars’ “Best Supporting Actor,” Lindley would have long ago filled his mantel with statuettes. At least as famous for his work as a sideman and session-player as he is for his front or solo career, he has long occupied a unique place in American popular music — as long as Lindley is involved, the music is guaranteed great.

His current acoustic-electric performances combine “American folk, blues and bluegrass traditions with elements from African, Arabic, Asian, Celtic, Malagasy and Turkish musical sources,” and scattered about the stage we will see representatives from his vast and uncatalogued collection of stringed instruments, “including (but not limited to) acoustic and electric guitar, upright and electric bass guitar, banjo, lap steel guitar, mandolin, hardingfele, bouzouki, cittern, bağlama, gumbus, charango, cümbüş, oud, weissenborn and zither.”

Lindley, born in San Marino in 1944, first came to our attention as a member of the eclectic “psychedelic” band Kaleidoscope (1966-70). Later (1981-83), he was the leader of his own band, El Rayo-X. All the while, he enriched the music of other performers as varied as Curtis Mayfield and Dolly Parton, but he is best and most fondly remembered for his work with Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Terry Reid, Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart.

There is nobody quite like him — and nobody looks quite like him, or dresses like him, or has his bizarre wit. It is sometimes said of a person that “they broke the mold after they made him.” Lindley’s life and career invalidate the whole concept of casting people in molds.

Tickets to see Lindley are $35 (reserved) and are available from the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 