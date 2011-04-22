Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

MTD Seeks Public Input on Route, Schedule Changes

The community 'Transit Talk' will be held Wednesday at the administration office

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | April 22, 2011 | 3:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District invites the community to a public meeting with MTD board and staff to discuss proposed route and schedule changes.

The “Transit Talk” will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, April 27, at the MTD administration office, 550 Olive St. in Santa Barbara

Since state and federal revenues have been reduced, MTD is considering a reduction of 4 percent to 5 percent of its bus service next year. Approved route and schedule changes would go into effect Aug. 22.

The public has many opportunities to contribute feedback to MTD board and staff. Due to a request from passengers, along with the April 27 Transit Talk public meeting, a second Transit Talk is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The final hearing will take place at the May 17 MTD Board of Directors meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 550 Olive St.

Additionally, riders may email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), call 805.963.3364 x555 or write to MTD, 550 Olive St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101 with comments or suggestions.

For more information about the Transit Talk, or specific proposed route and schedule changes, click here or call the downtown Transit Center at 805.963.3366. Fliers have been distributed to all MTD buses and shuttles and at the Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St. Fliers can be requested at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

MTD will provide a Courtesy Pass to any attendees who request one, for their return trip home after Transit Talk on April 27. Anyone requiring a Courtesy Pass must request one at the meeting.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 
