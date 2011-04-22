Five People Hurt in Multiple-Vehicle Crash on Marketplace Drive in Goleta

Four people are treated for minor injuries and one for moderate injuries; the cause of the accident is under investigation

Five people were injured Friday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle accident at 7095 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. with an engine, ladder truck and a battalion chief, according to spokesman David Sadecki.

He said four vehicles were involved in the accident. Four people were treated for minor injuries and one for moderate injuries.

Two people were transported by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and one person had to extricated by firefighters.

County Fire was assisted at the scene by two American Medical Response ambulances and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sadecki said eastbound Hollister Avenue was closed for about 20 minutes.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .