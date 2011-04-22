Rescuers Help Hiker Injured on Cold Spring Trail

The team uses a stretcher and wheel to bring the 50-year-old woman to safety

A team of 15 rescuers from the Montecito Fire Protection District and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue helped a woman Thursday who was injured while hiking on the West Fork of the Cold Spring Trail above Montecito.

The 50-year-old woman from Newberry Park slipped near the intersection to Tangerine Falls and rolled her ankle, injuring her foot, according to Sgt. Brad McVay, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

He said the woman was unable to bear weight on her foot. Her friend hiked down the trail until getting a cell signal to call 9-1-1 about 1:30 p.m.

The large team of rescuers responded because of the location, bringing medical gear and a specialized stretcher and wheel, according to McVay.

Paramedics splinted the injury, secured the woman to the stretcher and carried her down the trail. She was later transported via an American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

