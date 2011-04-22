Santa Barbara Foundation Establishes Animal Rescue Fund

It will help small organizations provide care and meals for stray or homeless animals

Stray or homeless animals are often overlooked because of a health issue, a matted coat or simply because the animal is too frightened or traumatized to interact with a stranger.

In the Santa Barbara region, small rescue groups give more than 700 dogs and 400 cats a second chance, and a new home. These small rescue groups work with extremely limited resources to provide these animals with love, attention, medical care and meals — all before they are placed into foster homes, and eventually adopted.

Inspired to support these small rescue organizations, Lesley Bloomer and Carrie LeBlanc turned to the Santa Barbara Foundation to establish the Animal Rescue Fund of Santa Barbara (ARF).

“Without question, this fund will have an enormous impact upon the local rescue community,” Bloomer said. “Each dollar donated will go directly to the costs of saving an animal whose life would otherwise be cut short.”

The Animal Rescue Fund of Santa Barbara looks forward to providing the community with an opportunity to contribute to life-saving animal rescue efforts through this fund. This Donor Advised Fund exemplifies the flexibility by which anyone can give back to the community through the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“It is a popular, flexible way to support the causes and issues you are passionate about,” donor relations officer Amanda Kastelic said. “You can make gifts to your fund at any time and then recommend grants from the fund to help the organizations you care about most. You can also encourage friends and family members to contribute to your fund, while the Santa Barbara Foundation takes care of all the paperwork and administrative details.”

Contributions to the Animal Rescue Fund of Santa Barbara can be made through the Santa Barbara Foundation. For more information, call 805.963.1873 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.