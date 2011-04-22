UCSB Alumni to Honor Michael Towbes for Philanthropy, Service

Awards banqueet will also spotlight the work of Gene Lucas, Robert Koegel and Lynn Koegel

The UCSB Alumni Association will honor philanthropist Michael Towbes, UCSB Executive Vice Chancellor Gene Lucas, and Lynn and Robert Koegel, both of UCSB’s Koegel Autism Center, for their extraordinary work and service to the university at the Alumni Awards Banquet on April 29.

Towbes, the founder and chairman of Montecito Bank & Trust, will be inducted as an honorary alumnus for his generous support of UCSB over the years. Towbes’ philanthropy includes work with many Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations and has helped enrich the lives and culture of the city.

Professor Robert Koegel will be recognized with a Honorary Alumni Award for his research that has revolutionized autism treatment through the UCSB’s Koegel Autism Center, one of the top rated research centers for autism in the world.

Dr. Lynn Koegel will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award for her work in the Koegel Autism Center and her development of Pivotal Response Therapy, a positive behavioral approach to autism treatment.

Lucas will be honored with the Graver Alumni Service Award for his support and leadership of university initiatives, including the Long-Range Development Plan.

The 2011 Alumni Association Awards Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Corwin Pavilion, UCSB University Center. A no-host reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $90. Blue table reservations are $800. Gold table reservations are $1,000. Each table seats eight.

Click here to register or contact Mary MacRae at 805.893.2957 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .