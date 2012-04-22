Cottage Hospital to Report Back on Helicopter Noise Complaints

Last month, Cottage Health System heard neighborhood complaints and concerns about a new helipad installed earlier this year atop Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. On Tuesday, hospital officials will provide the public and City Council members with an updated response.

At the time of the March 13 neighborhood meeting, 28 patients had been airlifted to the hospital since the helipad opened Feb. 3, with each case a critical one. Of the flights that have occurred, six have been trauma related, six have been for critically ill children and 16 have been stroke victims.

A quarter of the flights landed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., prompting many neighboring residents to complain about being awakened during the night.

“We are doing everything we can think of to see that it is only used in a life-threatening situation,” Cottage Health System president and CEO Ron Werft said at the time.

Werft acknowledged there had been more flights than expected, and that the first week the helipad was open brought 13 flights to and from the hospital, alarming neighbors.

As a result of the complaints, out-of-area helicopter companies have been notified of the hospital’s policies and reminded of the flight path, which runs up and down the Highway 101 corridor and turns toward the hospital complex at Junipero Street.

The hospital has already suspended one company that violated the rules multiple times.

Residents suggested that a less-disruptive flight path be considered, and others called for another environmental impact report. The number of flights is more than double what was projected in 1999 and 2005 planning documents, according to Werft, who added that the number of flights was necessary.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.