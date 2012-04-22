Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:01 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cottage Hospital to Report Back on Helicopter Noise Complaints

Neighborhood concerns prompt response for Tuesday meeting at Santa Barbara City Hall

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 22, 2012 | 2:52 p.m.

Last month, Cottage Health System heard neighborhood complaints and concerns about a new helipad installed earlier this year atop Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. On Tuesday, hospital officials will provide the public and City Council members with an updated response.

At the time of the March 13 neighborhood meeting, 28 patients had been airlifted to the hospital since the helipad opened Feb. 3, with each case a critical one. Of the flights that have occurred, six have been trauma related, six have been for critically ill children and 16 have been stroke victims.

A quarter of the flights landed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., prompting many neighboring residents to complain about being awakened during the night.

“We are doing everything we can think of to see that it is only used in a life-threatening situation,” Cottage Health System president and CEO Ron Werft said at the time.

Werft acknowledged there had been more flights than expected, and that the first week the helipad was open brought 13 flights to and from the hospital, alarming neighbors.

As a result of the complaints, out-of-area helicopter companies have been notified of the hospital’s policies and reminded of the flight path, which runs up and down the Highway 101 corridor and turns toward the hospital complex at Junipero Street.

The hospital has already suspended one company that violated the rules multiple times.

Residents suggested that a less-disruptive flight path be considered, and others called for another environmental impact report. The number of flights is more than double what was projected in 1999 and 2005 planning documents, according to Werft, who added that the number of flights was necessary.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 