Fun and Fit: Three Advanced Plank Exercises

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the ninth in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part. Click here for the seventh part. Click here for the eighth part.]

Ready for a core challenge that involves more advanced plank variations? If your plank didn’t stank after our beginning to intermediate plank moves post, then try these three progressions to strengthen your abs and torso.

If you find your hips Twistin’ the Night Away, then back up one progression until you can hold fairly steady and level.

Remember that you get results where you put tension. So if you can relax your face and push long through your elbows and down with your shoulders, you’ll put the focus into your core and out of the face and neck.

Oh, and breathe! It’s free and oh so helpful when holding a plank.

Working toward having fab abs altogether? Do we have a deal for you! Take a look at Get Fab Abs: Part 1. But wait, that’s not all! For the same low, low price, you also Get Fab 6-Pack Abs: Part 2. What’s that you say? You want even more info and ideas to Get No-Flab, Fab Abs: Part 3. Try them all! Why not? They are great ab exercises that will give you a strong core.

Readers: Did you know you can always email us with your exercise questions at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .