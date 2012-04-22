New Storm, More Rain Expected on South Coast by Midweek

Up to an inch of rain, thunderstorms in Wednesday's forecast with drizzle and cool temperatures Monday and Tuesday

A late-season storm is expected to come ashore Wednesday in Santa Barbara County, with gusty winds, rain and even a chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is tracking the Pacific storm, which was about 700 miles west of Santa Barbara on Sunday night. Officials said early rainfall estimates are between a half-inch and an inch of rain with locally higher totals along south-facing slopes. Thunderstorms are possible along the South Coast.

The weather service said the rain is expected to taper off Wednesday night with a chance of showers Thursday.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday includes a chance of morning drizzle, fog and mostly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wind gusts as high as 15 mph are predicted Monday night and Tuesday.

By Friday, sunshine should return to the area, with daytime temperatures climbing into the mid-70s over the weekend.

