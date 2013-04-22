Allan Hancock College Concert Band to Perform Final ‘Pops’ Concert on May 11

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will present its final “Pops” concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the First Baptist Church in Santa Maria.

The concert we will feature clarinetist Del Gomes performing “The King of Swing” by Benny Goodman. Other numbers will include:

» “A Patriotic Salute” by James Hosay

» “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by E. Grieg/arrangement by Lloyd Conley

» “Rock Springs Saga” by William Owens

» “Overture to Candide” by L. Bernstein/arrangement by Walter Beeler

» “Sol Y Sombra” by George Gates

» “Perpetuum Mobile” by Johann Strauss Jr., arrangement by Alfred Reed

» “Stevie Wonder in Concert,” arrangement by Paul Murtha

» “The King of Swing” by Benny Goodman, arrangement by Paul Murtha

» “The Lion King” by Elton John, arrangement by John Higgins

Tickets are $10 each for general admission and $5 each for seniors and Allan Hancock College staff, faculty and students. The church is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way.

For more information, call the fine arts department at 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3252.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.