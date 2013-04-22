Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:49 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Area Agency on Aging to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Sequestration Cuts

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | April 22, 2013 | 3:09 p.m.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging announces that the proposal to implement the sequestration cuts in fiscal year 2012-13 grants for senior services throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will be decided at Friday’s meeting of the Board of Directors.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens is a nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1975 and designated by the California Department of Aging as the Area Agency on Aging for the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. In this capacity, the Central Coast Commission is responsible for the allocation of limited funding from the Older Americans Act for services to assist senior citizens and caregivers.

“The goal of the monies and the awards is to ensure the safety of older persons in their own homes,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “The monies from the Older Americans Act is also affected by sequestration. The California Department of Aging has notified the agency that cuts totaling $57,735 must be implemented prior to the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2013.

“The Central Coast Commission annually appropriates nearly $3 million for the provision of social, nutrition, family caregiver and health promotion services in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.”

The programs supported with these monies include: information and referral, long-term care ombudsman services, home delivered and congregate meals, legal assistance, home repair, in-home supportive services, caregiver respite care, counseling and support groups, and geriatric day care centers.

“Based on the information, cuts will be made to reduce mental health services, congregate meals, home delivered meals, in home personal care and home repairs,” O’Neil said. “Based on the information, 6,270 meals served in congregate settings, 2,612 home delivered meals, 22 hours of counseling and 393 hours of in-home bath care will be eliminated for local senior citizens.

“It is important to advise the community about these cuts in services due to sequestration. These cuts are not the end of sequestration because the federal fiscal year continues until Sept. 30. So the California Department of Aging has advised that additional cuts will be implemented for the July-September 2013 period. The information regarding the cuts for the three months has not been received.

“These are very difficult times for older persons seeking needed services to help them maintain their independence in their own homes. I hope the community will understand that the need for additional support — volunteer time and money — is critical.”

The Board of Directors will include a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. at their Friday meeting to hear from the community about the proposed sequestration cuts to senior programs in this two-county region. Interested people are welcome to participate and share their concerns.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 