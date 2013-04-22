Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:28 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Come Up Short Against Dons

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 22, 2013 | 10:56 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys (11-6, 5-2) came up short, 4-14, Monday against Santa Barbara under very nice tennis weather.

Patrick Corpuz took our lone set in singles against Jordan Rodnick. In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang continued their run in doubles by taking two of their sets — 6-4 against Jack Damen/Mitchell Kuhn, and 6-3 against Austin Trevillian and Ryan Chung — but fell to Morgan Hale and Avery Chernin. Casady and Wang extended their record to 36-3 overall.

Greg Steigerwald and Sanad Shabbar took the third doubles set. Andrew Tufenkian and Ankush Khemani battled a tight set, where they led against Trevillian and Chung. Momentum shifted and the Dons’ pair took it at 7-5.

What I appreciated about the Chargers is their tenacity throughout each round. They did not give up and stayed positive, in spite of the score. There was fine sportsmanship between both teams.

The Chargers head to Ventura on Tuesday for their final league match.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Quinn Hensley 0-3; Caleb Franzen 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1; Patrick Corpuz 1-2

» Santa Barbara Singles — Graham Maassen 3-0; Jackson Powell 3-0; Jordan Rodnick 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 0-3; Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1; Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 0-2; Greg Steigerwald/Sanad Shabbar 1-0

» Santa Barbara Doubles — Jack Damen/Mitchell Kuhn 1-1; Patrick Kim/Joe Daeies 0-1; Morgan Hale/Avery Chernin 3-0; Ryan Chung/Austin Trevillian 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

