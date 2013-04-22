Cruise On Over for Downtown’s 1st Thursday This May

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The May 2 event will include more than 35 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.



Beep! Beep! Honk! Honk! Whether you take a bus, train, car or bike, be sure to join us downtown for another edition of 1st Thursday. This month’s theme is driven around transportation in recognition to CycleMAYnia.

Start off the night right at FastFrame Santa Barbara, where you can view the beautiful work of Boisen and examine how the lush oils on canvas absolutely glimmer. Hop on over to Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery to help celebrate one of the most exciting exhibitions in the gallery’s history, featuring Andrew Wyeth: American Master.

Stroll on over to Encanto to meet jewelry designer Erin Reinecke and to view a trunk show of Erin Reinecke Bailant Jewelry, while listening to the smooth sounds of the Blue Moon Quartet. Skate by Plum Goods to see the work of local artist John Baran, who portrays natural landscape from different perspectives, capturing patterns of light, color and texture.

Scoot down to the Lobero Theatre for live music and to hear more about Encore: Lobero. Make your way over to Industry Home to view the work of photographer Grif Heath and set sail to Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum, where Lisa Coons & the Collected bring several contemporary works for violin and cello and will be performing at 7 p.m.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Stop by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art from 6:30 to 7 p.m. to listen the beautiful harmonies of Quire of Voyces, dynamic a capella group that rediscovered the sacred choral music of the Renaissance and modern age.

Walk down the museum steps to experience a taste of Santa Barbara’s Latin American heritage with Rebekah Scogin and Friends performing rhythms of cumbia, merengue and tango on guitar, percussion, oboe and accordion.

Swing by Marshall’s Patio to join ArtBark International & Friends for a lineup of dance, physical theater, music, magic and improvisation by Santa Barbara’s finest creatives. Hop on your bike and join in on the fun at Paseo Nuevo Mall for the ever popular CycleMAYnia: Velo Vogue. Come watch a bicycle fashion show, along with live music by Sidewalk Affair while enjoying beer provided by the Hauffmann Brat Haus and Telegraph Brewing Company. The fashion show, at 6:15 p.m., features local, national and international fashion designers and retailers incorporating the latest trends in bicycles, clothing, accessories and gear.

Continue the evening with a fun Bike Moves costume ride with a Bike Prom theme at 7:30 p.m. along State Street and a Bicycle Coalition after party at 9:15 p.m.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on May 2. With more than 35 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.