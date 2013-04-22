Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:37 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

DAWG Saves Four Retriever Puppies, Appeals to Community for Help

The little gals will need medication, monitoring and medicated baths until they have fully recovered

By Emily Grossheider for DAWG | April 22, 2013 | 7:45 p.m.

DAWG (Dog Adoption & Welfare Group) saved four little lives Monday and took on a monumental task.

The four retriever mix puppies that they are calling “Janis Joplin,” “Taylor Swift,” “Whitney Houston” and “Brittney Spears” were rescued from Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which appealed to DAWG for help.

The puppies would have been euthanized if DAWG did not step up to provide the medical care that the girls will need.

“Over the next few weeks, DAWG will pour hundreds of dollars and hours of care into these baby girls who surely deserved a second chance at life,” development associate Emily Grossheider said. “We couldn’t provide the care for any of our dogs without the community’s help.”

The puppies have been diagnosed with sarcoptic mange, a contagious mite that causes hair loss and severe itchy skin. The puppies will need medication, monitoring and medicated baths until they have fully recovered. Once they fight off the mites, the girls will be spayed, implanted with a microchip, de-wormed and adopted out to loving homes.

DAWG is asking the community for financial contributions that will enable it to provide the puppies and all of their dogs with top-notch veterinary care. Please send contributions to DAWG at 5480 Overpass Road, or click here to donate online.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, nonprofit dog rescue whose goal is to reduce the euthanasia of adoptable dogs in Santa Barbara County by saving dogs at risk. DAWG is the only no-kill dog shelter in Santa Barbara County and is completely funded by private donations and grants.

— Emily Grossheider is a development associate for DAWG.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 