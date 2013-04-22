Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:52 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout Troop Donates $1,000 in Cookie Revenue to CALM

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | April 22, 2013 | 1:31 p.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) was honored to host Girl Scout Troop No. 50304 at its Santa Barbara offices last Tuesday.

The troop of young girls chose CALM to be the recipient of their “Giving Goal” (extra cookie revenue), and they sold Girl Scout Cookies in front of CALM’s offices at the beginning of March to raise funds for CALM’s important child abuse prevention and treatment programs in Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, the 22 Roosevelt Elementary second-grade girls were proud to present CALM with a check for $500 that will be used for a new projector at CALM’s offices, in addition to $500 worth of gifts that will be used by CALM’s “Whatever It Takes” home visitors.

During their visit, the young philanthropists met with Anita Fernandez-Low, CALM’s director of community-based services, and learned about play therapy and parent-child interactive therapy, all modalities that CALM therapists use on a daily basis.

The Scouts selected CALM to be the recipient of their Giving Goal after they listened to presentations by three local nonprofits, including one by CALM’s development director, Lori Lander Goodman. The young ladies’ altruism has earned them a Girl Scout Giving Back Badge for having reached their goal.

“Learning about CALM had a great impact on the young girls, and they have a clear picture of who they are trying to help through their cookie sales,” troop leader Mona McMillan said. “The girls are so proud to be supporting CALM’s mission, they even painted a mural telling the cookie selling story and how the money will be used to help children in the community.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

