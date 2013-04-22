Roosevelt Elementary Named CBEE Honor Roll School

The California Business for Education Excellence has named Roosevelt Elementary School in Santa Barbara to its Honor Roll for 2012.

“On behalf of California Business for Education Excellence I write to congratulate you on the outstanding success your school has made in raising student academic achievement,” according to the CBEE. “After an extensive analysis of student achievement data for every public school in California, your school stood well above the rest in getting your students to grade level proficiency and beyond.

“It is for that reason we have named you a California Business for Education Excellence Honor Roll School for 2012.”

