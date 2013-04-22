Sansum Clinic Offers New Health Education Program for People Living with Chronic Illness

Sansum Clinic is launching a new program, Healthier Living: Managing Ongoing Health Conditions, for people living with a chronic illness.

Healthier Living is designed for adults experiencing chronic health conditions such as hypertension, arthritis, heart disease, stroke, lung disease and diabetes. Family members, friends and caregivers are also welcome.

The program provides information and teaches practical skills on managing chronic health problems. Healthier Living gives people the confidence and motivation they need to manage the challenges of living with a chronic health condition.

During the six-week intensive program, people with ongoing health conditions who are looking to be more active and social will learn:

» Tips to lowering anxiety and pain

» Strategies for better sleep

» Ways to increase social and physical activity

» Methods of good communication with doctors, family and friends

» Goal setting and problem solving for better health

This award-winning program was developed at Stanford University, is evidence based and is supported by more than 20 years of federal research at the National Institutes on Health, the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People with chronic conditions have similar concerns and problems. They must deal not only with their disease, but also with the impact it has on their lives and emotions,” said Margaret Weiss, MPH, director of health education at Sansum Clinic. “Participants of this program have gained energy and improved health. We hope people with chronic illness will join us to put life back into their life.”

The program will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays from May 6 to June 17 at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara. The materials fee is $25. A light snack will be provided. The program is open to the public, and space is limited. Click here or call toll-free 866.829.0909 to reserve a spot.

Healthier Living is made possible with the help of Partners in Care Foundation and by Skills for Healthy Aging Resources and Programs (SHARP) at Santa Barbara City College.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.