Sansum Diabetes Research Institute to Present Free Investment, Financial Planning Seminar

Are there safe investments in the wilds of today’s economy? Is it possible to plan your financial future and make your money work smarter, not harder? Is there a way of out the financial jungle?

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute cordially invites members of the Santa Barbara community to learn more by attending a free investment and financial planning seminar from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 30 at the institute, 2219 Bath St.

Space is limited to 50 people. To RSVP, please contact fund development officer Jeannine Glockler at 805.682.7638 x248 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Refreshments will be served.

The seminar speakers will be Barry Levine, CFP, CLU, vice president and financial consultant with Northern Trust; Richard Barnett, CFA, CIMA, chief investment officer for Northern Trust’s Western Region and a member of Northern Trust’s Global Investment Policy Committee; and Douglas McRae, director of philanthropy for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Topics will include what’s behind the recent stock market performance, how long will it last, what’s the outlook for an economic recovery and how to secure a stable, high interest rate of return with other benefits.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.