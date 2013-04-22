Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces to Perform ‘Songs of Remembrance’

The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces will perform its spring concert, titled “Songs of Remembrance,” at 7 p.m. May 4 and 3 p.m. May 5 in St. Anthony’s Sanctuary, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

SBCC’s Quire of Voyces a cappella ensemble, under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer, has performed sensitive interpretations of traditional and contemporary sacred music for nearly 20 years.

“Songs of Remembrance” is composed of works that soar, soothe and connect us, as only music can, to the spirit and memory of those we love. Two lustrous pieces will be featured: the seldom performed but hauntingly beautiful “Songs of Farewell” by 19th century English composer C. Hubert H. Parry (1848-1918), and a world premiere of composer-in-residence Michael Eglin’s “Requiem.”

“Songs of Remembrance” is a rare opportunity to hear beautiful music over a century old, brought back to vivid life and a new work, given voice for the first time, by one of Santa Barbara’s most talented young composers.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the SBCC Garvin Theater box office at 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara or 805.965.5935, and at the door.

— David Hodges the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces.