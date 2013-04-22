Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:42 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces to Perform ‘Songs of Remembrance’

By David Hodges for Quire of Voyces | April 22, 2013 | 6:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces will perform its spring concert, titled “Songs of Remembrance,” at 7 p.m. May 4 and 3 p.m. May 5 in St. Anthony’s Sanctuary, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

SBCC’s Quire of Voyces a cappella ensemble, under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer, has performed sensitive interpretations of traditional and contemporary sacred music for nearly 20 years.

“Songs of Remembrance” is composed of works that soar, soothe and connect us, as only music can, to the spirit and memory of those we love. Two lustrous pieces will be featured: the seldom performed but hauntingly beautiful “Songs of Farewell” by 19th century English composer C. Hubert H. Parry (1848-1918), and a world premiere of composer-in-residence Michael Eglin’s “Requiem.”

“Songs of Remembrance” is a rare opportunity to hear beautiful music over a century old, brought back to vivid life and a new work, given voice for the first time, by one of Santa Barbara’s most talented young composers.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the SBCC Garvin Theater box office at 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara or 805.965.5935, and at the door.

— David Hodges the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 