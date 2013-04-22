Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:31 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Startup ShipHawk Set to Soar with New Shipping Technology

By Jeremy Bodenhamer for ShipHawk | April 22, 2013 | 10:08 p.m.

For the past year, local entrepreneurs Jeremy Bodenhamer and Aaron Freeman have been developing a new technology designed to simplify the complex world of shipping. They will be launching their product, ShipHawk, at the TechCrunch Disrupt NY conference on April 29.

ShipHawk is a complete shipping platform that provides packing, shipping, insurance, and residential or commercial pickup services for shipments of any size.

“You can overnight a letter, or ship an earthmover, in less than three minutes from the comfort of your living room,” says Bodenhamer, who serves as the company’s CEO.

ShipHawk’s mission is to make shipping easy, for everyone. Users start by selecting the item(s) they want to ship from the ShipHawk database. The application then converts the item(s) into packed weights and dimensions.

“Shipping carriers like FedEx and UPS can only provide quotes for items that are packed,” Bodenhamer said.

But that is not ShipHawk’s only unique feature. ShipHawk allows any party to control the shipping transaction. A customer in California can schedule pickup, packing, and shipping for an item in New York. This is a needed service for online auction and classified listings such as eBay and Craigslist. ShipHawk is able to provide these services by connecting shipping carriers, packing professionals and insurance companies to the shippers who need their services. Thanks to ShipHawk, users no longer have to be shipping experts to process complex shipments.

The company will begin beta testing the application in select California cities starting May 1 and plans to offer nationwide service by the end of the year.

— Jeremy Bodenhamer is the CEO of ShipHawk.

