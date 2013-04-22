Sign-ups Under Way for Saturday’s Splash and Dash at Allan Hancock College

Sign-ups are under way for the fourth annual Splash and Dash, being held at Allan Hancock College on Saturday, April 27.

Participants can take part in the aquathon, a 5K and 500-yard swim, or choose to compete in the 5K run, 500-yard swim or two-mile walk.

The 500-yard swim will be held at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria, with shuttles taking participants to and from the college campus to the pool. Those taking part in the aquathon will swim at the aquatic center before running a 5K route that winds its way back to Allan Hancock College. The 5K and two-mile walk routes remain unchanged from last year.

The Splash and Dash is a part of a larger event again this year, partnering local races to promote healthy living on the Central Coast. The Fab Four began with the Santa Maria Valley YMCA’s Tri-for-Fun Triathlon last Saturday and will continue with the Splash and Dash on Saturday and then the Bull Canyon Run on Saturday, May 18. The last event is the City of Santa Maria’s Tri-the-Bull Triathlon on Saturday, June 29.

“This partnership with other Santa Maria events is very important to the Allan Hancock College athletic department,” said Kim Ensing, associate dean/athletic director, kinesiology, recreation and athletics. “It provides an opportunity for our recreation management students to gain experience running community events.”

Participants who sign up for all four events will be entered into a drawing at the Tri-the-Bull event for a prize package including a one-night stay at the SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel and a $100 gift certificate to Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano, both in Pismo Beach.

New in 2013, students have organized a vendor fair to be held on campus, showcasing sponsors of the Splash and Dash event.

“The Splash and Dash is organized and run by the Allan Hancock College recreation students, and this year they’ve worked incredibly hard to secure sponsorships and get local businesses involved,” recreation administration instructor Paul LeSage said.

Participants in the Splash and Dash will be eligible to win prizes donated by sponsors, including four rounds of golf at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, a one-month membership to the Pismo Beach Athletic Club and a $200 gift certificate to Central Coast CrossFit in Santa Maria.

The Splash and Dash will begin at 8 a.m. The cost is $25 for the public and free for all Allan Hancock College students. Click here to register online. Click here for more information or call the athletic department at 805.922.6966 x3227.

Registration information for the YMCA Tri-for-Fun can be found at www.smvymca.org; for the Bull Canyon Run at www.bcrun.org and the Tri-the-Bull Triathlon at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.