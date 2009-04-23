Boys Tennis: Chargers Game for CIF but Come Up Short

Gryaznov battles but falls to Dana Hills star, while Cheng and Kim give it their all in losing cause in doubles play

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Dos Pueblos’ boys’ tennis team headed to Ojai for its CIF singles’ and dubs’ matches at Thacher School. Drizzle, fog and chilly air lingered everywhere.

In singles’ action, Sasha Gryaznov (No. 56 B18s) began his match at 8 a.m. against Shuhei Shibahara (No. 47, B18s, Peninsula), but stopped at 8:45 when officials suspended the match at 2-3. Drizzle had dampened the courts. About 45 minutes later the match resumed, and the delay favored Gryaznov. He had mentioned that his movement was not optimal, but after the delay, he moved easily and adeptly. Both players drilled their shots to the baselines and corners. In the end Gryaznov took control of the match with consistency and prevailed with a 6-3, 6-1 finish. In his second round Gryazanov battled against Warren Hardie (No. 37 B18s, Dana Hills). At 6-foot-3 Hardie is quite a powerful player, and Gryaznov grinded out two tough sets, and used everything he had — from baseline rallies to rushing the net, powerful serves and extreme angles. In the end, Hardie won the match, 7-5, 6-2, but Grayznov gave the Chargers a brilliant performance.

In dubs’ action, Richard Cheng and Robert Kim encountered two highly ranked freshmen (four-star recruits) from Valencia (Placentia), Jonathan Hammel (No. 53 B16s) and Ed Kim (No. 72 B16s). When facing a team of this caliber, it is all about the experience. Fearlessly, Cheng and Kim went for broke, moving and hitting aggressively. After each point, they slapped hands and smiled at one another. Although they lost the match, they enjoyed playing as partners.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.