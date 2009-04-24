Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Condors Settling In as Zoo’s Newest Celebrities

Four birds take new wing of California Trails exhibit, while zoo plans a welcome party for Saturday

By Michelle J. Wong, Noozhawk Intern | April 24, 2009 | 1:09 a.m.

You’ve heard about them, you’ve read about them, but chances are you’ve never seen one — certainly not up close. Thanks to the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new $7.5 million California Trails exhibit, however, you can check out legendary, and rare, California condors any time you like.

Four of the birds, each with a nine-and-a-half-foot wing span, are on view in Condor Country, a spacious hilltop aviary that opened this week at the zoo. The exhibit covers 6,000 square feet and 174,000 cubic feet of “glide space,” and includes redwoods, oaks, wooden “snags,” a stream, two different pools and views of the birds’ native Santa Ynez Mountains. The zoo’s four juvenile birds hatched within a two-week period in April 2007 at the Peregrine Fund World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise, Idaho.

California condors have recovered from the brink of extinction; there are now 321 birds, with more than half of the population flying free. The Santa Barbara Zoo is one of only three exhibits in the world displaying this highly endangered species.

The zoo will hold a community celebration of the California Trails complex from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Zoo keepers will be on hand to discuss endangered and threatened animals in the exhibit; visitors can meet some of the animals, including Finnegan, a Channel Island fox hand-raised at the zoo; there will be Native American dances; and skits and crafts.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Niños Drive.

Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 