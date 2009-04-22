Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:20 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Malkin: Civility and Tolerance in the Age of Obama

Public discourse has hardly changed course with a new president in the White House

By Michelle Malkin | April 22, 2009 | 12:03 p.m.

They told us if Barack Obama were elected, the nation would come together. Souls would be fixed. Spirits would be healed. Public discourse would be elevated. Welcome to civility and tolerance in the Age of Obama.

Michelle Malkin
Celebrity leech/trash blogger Perez Hilton took to the Internet and TV airwaves to humiliate a beauty pageant contestant who gave what he considered an “offensive” answer about gay marriage. Hilton, inexplicably serving as a judge for the Miss USA contest, asked Miss California, Carrie Prejean, whether she supported the legalization of gay marriage. Prejean respectfully answered: “I think that I believe that a marriage should be between a man and a woman. No offense to anybody out there, but that’s how I was raised.” President Obama, by the way, defines marriage the same way Prejean does.

No matter. Hilton immediately lambasted Prejean as a “dumb b*tch” in a viral YouTube video he taped after the pageant. He apologized the next morning for the attack, then retracted his apology, then escalated his divisive rhetoric. On Tuesday afternoon, Hilton told an MSNBC female anchor that he was thinking of an even more vulgar epithet — the “c-word” — as he listened to Prejean’s answer. The female anchor said nothing. Basking in his new role as thought and speech enforcer, Hilton told CNN’s Larry King that beauty pageant contestants must bow to the tolerance mob: “Yes. I do expect Miss USA to be politically correct.”

And apparently, the Miss USA organizers agree. Instead of apologizing for Hilton’s vile behavior, the pageant director of the Miss California contest, Keith Lewis, sent a note to Hilton throwing Prejean under the bus: “I am personally saddened and hurt that Miss CA USA 2009 believes marriage rights belong only to a man and a woman. ... Religious beliefs have no place in politics in the Miss CA family.”

But gutter profanity and misogyny do?

At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill last week, former Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo., came to speak against legislative proposals to provide illegal alien students in-state tuition discounts not available to law-abiding Americans and legal immigrant students. Protesters at the institution of higher learning responded by blocking Tancredo with massive banners and screaming, “No dialogue with hate.” Adults in the room stood by while students smashed a window a few feet from where Tancredo stood. Physically threatened, Tancredo was forced to leave without delivering his remarks.

According to campus reports, for a week leftists had prepared to mount a speech-squelching demonstration. The same thuggish tactics have been used at Columbia University, Georgetown University and Michigan State University to shut down speakers who support strict immigration enforcement. The UNC administration apologized for the students’ tantrum, but took no steps to examine its own culpability for fostering a climate of intellectual vandalism and intolerance.

The nightly airwaves turned into a soft-porn cesspool earlier this month as liberal journalists derided and slimed hundreds of thousands of Tea Party protesters across the country who oppose reckless taxing and spending by both major political parties. Award-winning CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, mimicking his bottom-of-the-barrel competitors at MSNBC, smugly indulged in sexual puns about “teabagging.” MSNBC devoted the entire week to sophomoric sexual slang and innuendo with references to “nuts,” Dick Armey and “full-throated” protesters.

And White House adviser David Axelrod calls the Tea Party folks “unhealthy”?

Speaking of unhealthy, angry white liberal actress Janeane Garofalo venomously played the race card: “It’s about hating a black man in the White House. This is racism straight up and is nothing but a bunch of teabagging rednecks.” The theme was echoed by Jeffrey Kimball, a history professor emeritus at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, who castigated the “extreme right” for organizing against Obama because “he’s black and he’s liberal.”

Tell that to the thousands of activists in South Carolina who practically booed and heckled white Rep. Gresham Barrett, R-S.C., off the stage at a Tea Party in Greenville for supporting the trillion-dollar TARP and embracing the pork-laden stimulus law after voting against it. “Go home!” they shouted. The only color that mattered to protesters: the red ink of government debts.

But in the Age of Obama, there’s no room for such nuance and inconvenient truths. A decent young woman is a “dumb b*tch” for holding the same view of marriage as the Obamessiah. A conservative campus speaker is bullied as a hatemonger by wild-eyed hatemongers. A grassroots movement is debased as a bunch of racist vulgarians by a media mob of racists and vulgarians. Civility and tolerance have taken a left-hand turn down a one-way street. So much for changing course.

Michelle Malkin is author of Unhinged: Exposing Liberals Gone Wild. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

