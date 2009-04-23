Young Musicians to Perform With the Pros

Eight are chosen for the Young Soloists Showcase, a fundraiser for arts education programs

Eight of Santa Barbara’s finest young musicians will have their chance to shine at 3 p.m. May 24 at The Granada Music & Arts Conservatory’s Young Soloists Showcase.

The annual concert features young musicians who have earned the honor of appearing as soloists with a professional orchestra. A tradition for 23 years, the event is unique to the Santa Barbara community and has produced many professional musicians. For the first time, this year’s showcase will be a fundraiser for The Granada’s extensive Arts Education programs.

Fifteen young students auditioned for the panel, and eight were selected by a professional panel of judges to appear in the show. The finalists are: Camille Schiess, 16, violin, Dos Pueblo High School; Anna Cocoran, 17, violin, Dos Pueblo High School; Camille Miller, 14, violin, Dos Pueblo High School; Paul Schiess 14, cello, home school; Ellen Feldman, 17, piano, Dos Pueblo High School; Sofiya Prykhitko, 13, violin, Goleta Valley Junior High; Philip Bildner, 17, piano, Dos Pueblo High School; and Sio Tepper 16, piano, Santa Barbara High School.

In 2007, The Santa Barbara Music & Arts Conservatory united with The Granada to create The Granada Music & Arts Conservatory.

“Each Saturday throughout the fall and spring sessions, students ages 6 though 18 have the opportunity to explore a unique music and arts curriculum including mentoring, retreats, workshops, master classes, lectures, guest artists and solo performances,” said Laura Inks, director of education at The Grenada. “The culmination of the conservatory experience is the Young Soloists Showcase, where the students’ hard work and dedication pays off in a shining solo performance with a professional orchestra.”

The conservatory’s teachers are working professionals who provide each student with an intensive program in a vast array of subjects, including music and theater, film, visual arts and creative writing. Conservatory founder and co-director Lana Bodnar works with each student to tailor classes that provide a well-rounded education in all of the arts, as well as time to focus on their passions.

“Many of our talented students receive scholarships, and our film and theater classes are free and focus on at-risk and underserved youth populations,” Inks said. “This concert event is our only major fundraiser for these important educational programs.”

The Granada is located at 1214 State St. Tickets start at $25, with discounts for students, and can be purchased by contacting the box office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative.