Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Finish Their Rounds at Ojai Tourney

Doubles duo Austin Cano and Christian Edstrom make it to the final 16

By Liz Frech | April 24, 2010 | 1:15 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team finished its rounds Friday at the Ojai Tournament.

In singles, Sasha Gryaznov played a tough, intense match against Guy Giubilato from Canyon Crest Academy and lost in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-7 (4).

In doubles, Austin Cano and Christian Edstrom prevailed in their match against the top San Luis Obispo team of James Campbell and Robbie Milla by digging deep in the long first set, and winning that set 7-6. In the second set, they used that momentum to win 6-1.

In the round of 16, they went all out in facing off against the top team of Jeffrey Hawke and Erik Lim from Palos Verdes, but lost 1-6 and 0-6.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos will host Buena in a league match on Monday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

