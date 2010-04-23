Carpinteria Valley Chamber Backs Venoco Ballot Initiative

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted Wednesday by majority vote to support the Paredon Oil and Gas Development Initiative, also known as Measure J, on Carpinteria’s June 8 ballot.

Chamber President/CEO Lynda Lang said it was a demonstration of business advocacy by the CVCC on behalf of one of its member businesses, Venoco Inc.

“Because of the small-town nature of Carpinteria and the diverse backgrounds of the CVCC board, this has been a polarizing issue,” Lang said. “The board deliberated on this issue using a recently adopted Position Development Procedure, which assisted the members in bringing out all aspects that needed to be evaluated surrounding this particular ballot initiative prior to the final vote.”

She said that previously, the CVCC had taken a neutral position on Measure J because of the complexity of the issue and lack of verifiable information.

“However, using the approved process of analysis, the emphasis on the chamber’s role as a business advocate was key to the passage for support of the Measure J,” Lang said.

— Lynda Lang is president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.