Chris Hillman Rocks RFB&D Record-a-Thon

The rocker and his wife are joined by personalities from three local radio stations

By Kathy Wertheim | April 23, 2010 | 9:48 p.m.

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic welcomed Hall of Fame rocker Chris Hillman and his wife, Connie Pappas Hillman, on Friday as Record-a-Thon readers.

Hillman is best known as a founding member of The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers and the Desert Rose Band.

“I had a wonderful time reading, and I hope my small contribution opens up many to listening to books and getting all the experience they can from literature and nonfiction,” Hillman said.

“I had a terrific experience, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Pappas Hillman said. “I think recorded books are so important for students that don’t have the visual or processing dynamic to enjoy reading. These audiobooks are an essential tool for their success in life. I will come back and volunteer again.”

Accompanying Hillman were personalities from three Santa Barbara radio stations.

“For the first time, I feel like my words will make a difference,” said Lin Aubuchon, midday host for K-Lite radio. “A little bit of time can translate into a book for a student who best learns through listening. Half an hour and it is there in the national library forever. This place rocks!”

Jim Sirianni, news anchor for News Talk KTMS 990 AM, said, “It was neat to come across a book that normally I would have never read. To me, this is a personal thing because I have a sister who is dyslexic, and I wish this service had been available to her early on when she was going through school. It would have been a great program for her. I like to read out loud on the air. Why not read aloud for someone who really needs the help?”

Chris Hillman gets to work as a volunteer reader for the Record-a-Thon
Chris Hillman gets to the business of reading. (Bob Dickey photo)

Julie Ramos, co-host of the 99.9 KTYD morning show, said, “It was nice to be able to take some time out of the hectic day and just be able to read, which is something I love to do, and to be able to help someone in the process is just an added bonus. Growing up reading was important to me. I always had my nose in a book. I take for granted my ability, so if I can give someone the opportunity to advance and succeed by exploring the world of books and helping them out, then why wouldn’t I?”

Janet Austin, production assistant at Rincon Broadcasting, said, “I think this is a fantastic program that can help so many people doing something as fundamental as reading, a task that some of us take for granted. To be able to have access to literature in this form can only make the world a better place for a student.”

Other groups coming in to read Friday included longtime RFB&D supporters Yardi Systems and Rotary, and UCSB service organization Sisters Geared to Reign.

The 2010 Record-a-Thon will finish Saturday with volunteers from the Atheist Service Group, and then a pizza party for everyone who attended during the week.

For those who couldn’t come during the Record-a-Thon, RFB&D holds a regular Learning Through Listening one-hour presentation each month. The next presentations are scheduled for May 6 and June 8, both from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the recording studio, 5638 Hollister Ave. Call 805.681.0531 to RSVP.

— Kathy Wertheim is interim director of Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.

