Dawn Eyman Earns 401(k) Administration Certification

The HUB International consultant conducts investment portfolio reviews

By Jennifer Goddard | April 23, 2010 | 1:10 p.m.

Dawn Eyman, client relations manager with Hub International Insurance Services Inc., has received her QKA Qualified 401(k) Administration Certification, according to Darren Caesar, executive vice president of HUB International.

With this new designation, Eyman is able to better assist customers with their 401(k) plan design, administrative options, and the many and complex compliance requirements.

In addition to her role as a 401(k) consultant, Eyman conducts investment portfolio reviews.

She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and has a degree in operational systems management. She holds Series 6 and 65 securities licenses with FINRA (formerly known as the NASD).

Before working with Hub International Insurance Services Inc., Eyman was with JRN Benefits, which later joined the Hub Insurance family.

HUB International Insurance Services Inc. is a full-service agency offering homeowners, auto, property and liability business insurance as well as employee benefits and life and health.

The Santa Barbara office is at 40 E. Alamar Ave.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

 
